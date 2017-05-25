Dustin Hoffman: 'I try to improve each day, but you don't'

Actor Dustin Hoffman poses for photographers during the photo call for the film The Meyerowitz Stories at the 70th international film f
Actors Emma Thompson, left, and Dustin Hoffman pose for photographers upon arrival at the screening of the film The Meyerowitz Stories
FILE - In this May 21, 2017 file photo, Ben Stiller, from left, Dustin Hoffman and Adam Sandler pose for photographers during the photo
Actor Dustin Hoffman, from left, director Noah Baumbach, actors Emma Thompson, Ben Stiller and Adam Sandler pose for photographers upon
FILE - In this May 21, 2017 file photo, Dustin Hoffman poses for photographers during the photo call for the film The Meyerowitz Storie
Actors Emma Thompson and Dustin Hoffman pose for photographers upon arrival at the screening of the film The Meyerowitz Stories at the
Actor Dustin Hoffman takes pictures with a camera loaned from a press photographer during the photo call for the film The Meyerowitz St
Actors Dustin Hoffman, left, and Adam Sandler pose for photographers during the photo call for the film The Meyerowitz Stories at the 7
CANNES, France (AP) — Dustin Hoffman says his classic Watergate film, "All the President's Men," has newfound relevance for Donald Trump's White House.
Many have compared investigations into Trump administration connections to Russia to Nixon's Watergate scandal. The 1976 film depicts The Washington Post's investigation into the Watergate break-ins.
In an interview at the Cannes Film Festival, Hoffman said he's also enjoyed seeing his character from the film, the journalist Carl Bernstein, on CNN.
Hoffman stars in Noah Baumbach's "The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)," which is in competition for the Palme d'Or. He plays a mostly forgotten abstract artist whose failed ambitions and self-obsession have instilled deep neuroses into his children (Adam Sandler, Ben Stiller).