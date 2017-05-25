Dustin Hoffman: 'I try to improve each day, but you don't'

CANNES, France (AP) — Dustin Hoffman says his classic Watergate film, "All the President's Men," has newfound relevance for Donald Trump's White House.

Many have compared investigations into Trump administration connections to Russia to Nixon's Watergate scandal. The 1976 film depicts The Washington Post's investigation into the Watergate break-ins.

In an interview at the Cannes Film Festival, Hoffman said he's also enjoyed seeing his character from the film, the journalist Carl Bernstein, on CNN.

Hoffman stars in Noah Baumbach's "The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)," which is in competition for the Palme d'Or. He plays a mostly forgotten abstract artist whose failed ambitions and self-obsession have instilled deep neuroses into his children (Adam Sandler, Ben Stiller).