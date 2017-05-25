England vs South Africa 1st ODI

LLEDS, England (AP) — Scoreboard at the end of England's innings in the first one-day international against South Africa at Headingley on Wednesday:

England Innings

Jason Roy c de Kock b Parnell 1

Alex Hales c de Kock b Phehlukwayo 61

Joe Root c Amla b Phehlukwayo 37

Eoin Morgan c Duminy b Morris 107

Ben Stokes c Miller b Rabada 25

Jos Buttler c Miller b Morris 7

Moeen Ali not out 77

Chris Woakes not out 6

Extras: (4b, 3lb, 7w, 4nb) 18

TOTAL: (for 6 wickets) 339

Overs: 50.

Fall of wickets: 1-3, 2-101, 3-122, 4-190, 5-198, 6-315

Did not bat: Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood

Bowling: Kagiso Rabada 9-0-63-1 (3nb 3w), Wayne Parnell 7-0-47-1 (1w), Chris Morris 10-1-61-2 (2w), Imran Tahir 9-0-68-0, Andile Phehlukwayo 9-0-59-2 (1nb), JP Duminy 6-0-34-0 (1w)

South Africa: AB de Villiers (captain), Quinton de Kock, Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis, JP Duminy, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir

Toss: South Africa

Umpires: Tim Robinson, England, and Rod Tucker, Australia.

TV Umpire: Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand. Match referee: Andy Pycroft, Zimbabwe.