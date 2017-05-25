Trump said to praise 'great job' in Philippine drugs fight

WASHINGTON (AP) — A leaked transcript of President Donald Trump's call last month to the Philippine president shows Trump praising Rodrigo Duterte (roe-DREE-go doo-TARE-tay) for an "unbelievable job" in waging a drug fight that's left thousands dead and drawn condemnation from American lawmakers.

The Philippines and the White House are declining comment on whether the transcript is genuine.

The transcript was first posted by the Washington Post. It's marked confidential and is contained under a cover sheet from the Philippine Foreign Ministry.

The transcript of the April 29 phone call reinforces the impression that Trump is sidelining human rights concerns in his foreign policy.

The two leaders also discussed the North Korean threat and both refer to the North's leader, Kim Jong Un, as a "madman."