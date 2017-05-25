Feds: Supreme Court should nix New Jersey sports betting bid

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey's efforts to allow legal sports betting have brought more opposition from the federal government.

Acting U.S. Solicitor General Jeffrey Wall on Tuesday urged the U.S. Supreme Court not to hear New Jersey's appeal of a lower court decision that invalidated the state's sports betting plan.

The high court is expected to make its decision by the end of June.

The four major pro sports leagues and the NCAA sued New Jersey to stop the state from offering sports betting. They claimed New Jersey violated a 1982 federal law prohibiting sports betting in all but four states.

Attorneys for New Jersey argue the federal government is overstepping its authority by stopping the state from lifting its bans on sports betting.