BC-US--Money & Markets Digest, US

Money & Markets modules for Thursday, May 25

TODAY

Best Buy and Costco Wholesale report their latest quarterly earnings. The Labor Department releases its weekly tally of applications for unemployment benefits.

COMPANY SPOTLIGHT

Triumph jumped to nearly a nine-month high after the Pennsylvania-based supplier of aeronautic parts settled a $340 million lawsuit over payments for a wing Triumph is supplying for Canadian jet maker Bombardier's new Global 7000 business jet.

CENTERPIECE

Twitter tries targeting

Twitter is tweaking its privacy policy so it can better track users and target them with ads.

STORY STOCKS

Intuit (INTU)

Lowe's (LOW)

The Container Store (TCS)

Tiffany (TIF)

Advance Auto Parts (AAP)

Tilly's (TLYS)

Chico's FAS (CHS)

Triumph (TGI)

FUND FOCUS

Neuberger Berman Socially Responsive (NBSRX)

The fund generally won't hold alcohol, weapon or other stocks that don't fit its criteria for environmental, social or governance factors. It earns a Bronze rating.

For questions about Money & Markets modules, please contact Greg Keller (212-621-7958). For technical support: contact Todd Balog (816-654-1096). After 6 p.m., contact the AP Business News desk (800-845-8450, ext. 1680) for content questions; 1-800-3AP-STOX for technical support and 212-621-1905 for graphics help. The Money & Markets digest can also be found at www.markets.ap.org.