BC-METADATA ADVISORY

Intended for AP Webfeeds, Newsroom and Exchange customers to help parse, ingest and search digital content. See ABOUT METADATA below for more information.

These are the latest breaking news event tags:

Manchester Arena explosion (Id: dddfe1c1f9484d65af3b200d7da0e085)

Other noteworthy event and subject tags are:

G-7 Summit (Id: 284cdc0de37e4abebdf07151fd38224b)

Memorial Day (Id: 3c16a5988d51100486e599a6f6172603

Cannes Film Festival (Id: 9f797d5578534cc08fcc299a1d768e88)

French Open Tennis Championships (Id: 998775870b46402ba4fe36f2bf7ae73c)

Stanley Cup Playoffs (Id: 3380624fda6b44aabdf6c8b333b9112f)

Belmont Stakes (id: 5a9516f90fc04785bf4ebdf4e836dce0)

NBA Playoffs (Id: 8ac236880b364893ab37b8e3bf1f561f)

NBA Finals (Id: fd862c8beea14e189c9a5617cf5c379c)

NBA Draft (Id: 9498e59faef541ae82ab31ac3cc82b27)

NHL Entry Draft (Id: c708d4df4ee74f3c87e9e87be440fc06)

WNBA basketball (Id: 6cdbeb888c8010048297a13d9888b73e)

AP WEBFEEDS CUSTOMERS

Event tags, including breaking news tags, are part of subject metadata. These xpaths will help you parse content in AP ATOM:

/feed/entry/apcm:ContentMetadata/apcm:SubjectClassification(@Authority="AP Subject")/@Value

/feed/entry/apcm:ContentMetadata/apcm:SubjectClassification(@Authority="AP Subject")/@Id

AP NEWSROOM SEARCH TIPS

Search for breaking news and other subject tags in AP Newsroom like so:

subject:"G-7 Summit"

subject:"Cannes Film Festival"

subject:tennis

AP Newsroom also allows searching for ids. For example, the following search will retrieve all content tagged with "G-7 Summit"

subject: 284cdc0de37e4abebdf07151fd38224b

Note: Make sure not to include space after the colon.

AP EXCHANGE SEARCH TIPS

Search for breaking news and other subject tags in AP Exchange like so:

subjectname="G-7 Summit"

subjectname="Cannes Film Festival"

subjectname= tennis

ABOUT METADATA

Metadata tags are used in a variety of ways in digital delivery and retrieval of content. AP customers use tags to search AP news portals, automatically route and publish content to their content management systems and websites. Metadata documentation for AP WebFeeds customers is available on AP Customer Support website: http://aphelp.ap.org (click "Customer Documentation" at top, log in, click "AP WebFeeds: Web Based Delivery" and select a document under "AP Metadata Documentation"). If you have any questions or feedback please contact us at metadata@ap.org.