Somalia car bomb kills at least 4 in capital, police say

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — A Somali police officer says at least four people have been killed and more than 10 injured in a car bomb blast in the capital, Mogadishu.

Capt. Mohamed Hussein says the car had been parked outside a restaurant near the city's port.

There is no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast. But the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group often carries out such attacks.

Somalia's government recently declared a new offensive against al-Shabab, which has targeted military facilities, hotels and the presidential palace in recent months in Mogadishu.