New York governor offers talks with Hungary on Soros school

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he is ready for talks with Hungary's government on the status of Central European University.

CEU, founded by billionaire George Soros, is also accredited in New York state but may be forced to leave Budapest due to recent amendments to the law on higher education.

Cuomo said in a statement Wednesday that a deal to keep CEU in Budapest is in "everyone's best interests."

Hungary and New York signed a 2004 agreement supporting CEU, and Cuomo said he seeking to continue the relationship with Hungary to ensure the university's future.

Hungary wants a bilateral agreement with the United States on CEU, but the State Department said Tuesday it had "no authority or intention" to negotiate about the university, which enrolls 1,400 students.