Erdogan: EU seems to want Turkey to abandon membership bid

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says he believes the European Union wants Turkey to abandon its membership bid and says it's up to the bloc to decide whether the accession talks should be terminated.

Erdogan also said Wednesday that Turkey did not want to break away from the EU but criticized the group for treating Turkey like a "beggar."

He was speaking before leaving for Brussels for a NATO summit and holding talks with EU officials. His visit comes amid tensions with the EU over human rights and other issues.

Erdogan said: "They want Turkey to withdraw (from negotiations) on its own. That's what they seem to be waiting for."

He added that Turkey would not "make it hard for them" if the EU decided to end the talks.