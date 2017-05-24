The Latest: Protesters rally outside United's annual meeting

CHICAGO (AP) — The Latest on United Airlines' annual meeting (all times local):

9:15 a.m.

Crowds of protesters have gathered outside the Willis Tower in Chicago where United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz is expected to appear for the company's annual meeting.

Airport employees, including unionized baggage handlers, janitors and security officers, are calling for higher wages.

Thirty-seven-year-old Darlene Navarro is a cabin cleaner who makes $10.50 an hour. The single mother of three protested Wednesday saying it's difficult to pay rent and bills on her salary.

Munoz is likely to face questions from shareholders Wednesday about the rough removal of a passenger from a flight last month.

Shareholders also will vote whether to re-elect Munoz and 14 other board members and whether to approve the company's executive-compensation plan.

___

2:30 a.m.

United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz is likely to face questions from shareholders Wednesday about the rough removal of a passenger from a flight, an incident that sparked weeks of bad publicity.

Shareholders also will vote whether to re-elect Munoz and 14 other board members and whether to approve the company's executive-compensation plan.

United Continental Holdings Inc. spokeswoman Megan McCarthy said the meeting is expected to last about an hour, with much of the time reserved for questions to the CEO.

Munoz has apologized repeatedly for the April 9 incident in which passenger David Dao was injured by Chicago airport security officers who were called to remove him from an overbooked United Express plane. The airline reached an undisclosed settlement with Dao.