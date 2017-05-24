  1. Home
  2. Society

Magnitude 5 earthquake rattles central Taiwan

Magnitude 5 earthquake jolts central Taiwan including Chiayi City, Chiayi County and Yunlin County

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/05/24 22:56

CWB map of 5.0 magnitude earthquake

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A magnitude 5 earthquake struck central Taiwan at 9:10 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a Central Weather Bureau (CWB) report.

The epicenter of Wednesday’s tremor was located 9.5 kilometers southeast of Chiayi City Hall, at a depth of 18.3 kilometers, according to the CWB.

Earlier in the day, a magnitude 4.1 temblor also shook the area. 

No injuries were reported at the time of publication. 

Located along the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt in a specific location.
quake
tremor
temblor
earthquake

RELATED ARTICLES

Magnitude 5.7 earthquake rattles eastern Taiwan
2017/05/16 08:54
Magnitude-4.5 quake strikes off Taiwan east coast
2017/05/05 13:47
Best photos from the past week in Asia
2017/05/02 09:34
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake rocks southeast Taiwan
2017/04/30 11:02
Four not charged for spreading fake photo of collapsed building following quake
2017/04/06 20:54