Mugabe's daughter named to Zimbabwe censorship board

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe's daughter has been appointed to the country's censorship board.

The 27-year-old Bona Mugabe now will be part of an agency that polices what Zimbabweans can watch on their televisions or in public. This is her first active government job.

The censorship board has been known for banning films, documentaries and art perceived too sexually explicit or critical of the government. Its new chairman is a 78-year-old former cabinet minister currently in court after being accused by his son of using "bizarre" blood rituals to bewitch the family.

Bona Mugabe rarely speaks at public functions but has travelled with her 93-year-old father to Japan for a meeting with the prime minister in 2015. She also has accompanied him for medical check-ups in Singapore.