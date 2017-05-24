Rangers try to rescue wild elephant in India's northeast

A 10-year-old wild elephant lies in a marshy area where it is stuck with a rear leg injury at Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary, 40 kilometers
A domestic elephant stands by a 10-year-old wild tusker with a rear leg injury in a marshy area where it is stuck at Amchang Wildlife S
Villagers arrive to watch a 10-year-old wild tusker with a rear leg injury that is stuck in a marshy area at Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary
A domestic elephant stands by a 10-year-old wild tusker with a rear leg injury in a marshy area where it is stuck at Amchang Wildlife S
A domestic elephant stands by a 10-year-old wild tusker with a rear leg injury in a marshy area where it is stuck at Amchang Wildlife S
A domestic elephant stands by a 10-year-old wild tusker that is stuck with a rear leg injury at Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary, 40 kilomete
A villager carries grass to feed a 10-year-old wild elephant with a rear leg injury that is stuck in a marshy area at Amchang Wildlife
A domestic elephant stands by a 10-year-old wild tusker with a rear leg injury in a marshy area where it is stuck at Amchang Wildlife S
A domestic elephant interlocks its trunk with a 10-year-old wild tusker that is stuck in a marshy area with a rear leg injury at Amchan
A domestic elephant stands by a 10-year-old wild tusker with a rear leg injury in a marshy area where it is stuck at Amchang Wildlife S
Villagers watch a 10-year-old wild tusker with a rear leg injury that is stuck in a marshy area at Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary, 40 kilom
GAUHATI, India (AP) — Indian veterinarians are treating a 10-year-old wild elephant with an injured leg to help it escape from a marshy area where it has been stuck for at least five days.
The state Forest and Environment Ministry said forest rangers are bringing domesticated elephants to help rescue the trapped male elephant in Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary, 40 kilometers (25 miles) east of Gauhati, the capital of Assam state.
Their first priority is to treat the elephant's injury so it can come out on its own.
Such events are becoming increasingly common in the state, which has a large population of wild elephants. Many stray from their herds and enter swampy areas or nearby villages in search of food.