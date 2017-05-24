Romania: daughter, aide of ex-president to stand trial

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romanian anti-corruption prosecutors say the daughter of former President Traian Basescu and his closest aide are among those standing trial on bribery and other corruption-related charges connected to his presidential campaign.

Basescu aide ex-Tourism Minister Elena Udrea, daughter Ioana Basescu and journalist Dan Andronic were notified Wednesday they would be sent to trial over the 2009 campaign. Traian Basescu defeated former Foreign Minister Mircea Geoana in the election.

Prosecutors charge Udrea of instigating bribery and money laundering in connection with the campaign. She denies wrongdoing.

Ioana Basescu is charged with instigating embezzlement and instigating money laundering. Andronic is charged with making false statements. They didn't comment.

Three ex-officials are also charged with bribery and embezzlement. No date has been set for the trial. Traian Basescu declined to comment.