Taipei mayor drums up support for emerging Taiwanese fashion designer

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) is calling for public support for Taiwanese designer Justin Chou (周裕穎). The up and coming designer is competing against talented designers from 44 countries in the “Global Emerging Designers Contest” held by fashion magazine ELLE.

Despite describing himself as someone who lacks fashion sense, Ko is working hard to solicit votes for Chou through his personal Facebook account. He noted that Chou, who advanced to the top eight with his unique embroidery outfits, is locked in fierce competition with contestants from Malaysia, Brazil, and Serbia. He urges everyone to cast the ballot for the local budding designer via the online platform before June 1.

According to Taipei City Office of Commerce (TCOOC), Chou discovered his talent in the field at an early age when he tried ripping his brother’s worn-out jeans and turning it into a hair decoration due to an inspiration from a TV show. He has since developed a passion for fashion and decided to study in the Department of Textiles & Clothing at Fu Jen Catholic University – despite his college entrance exam scores being high enough for him to attend National Taiwan University.

Chou spent his school days honing his sewing skills before embarking on a career to build his own brand. Having weathered business failures and a fire incident at his studio prior to his Tokyo Fashion Week debut, he finally won recognition at the New York Fashion Week and made his name heard at local designer awards.