Ramos-Vinolas loses early again, this time at Geneva Open

GENEVA (AP) — Third-seeded Albert Ramos-Vinolas lost in the second round of the Geneva Open on Wednesday, falling to Andrey Kuznetsov 7-5, 6-1.

Ramos-Vinolas has struggled since beating top-ranked Andy Murray en route to reaching the Monte Carlo Masters final last month. The 20th-ranked Spaniard has lost to lower-ranked opponents in his opening match at three straight tournaments.

Kuznetsov, a Russian ranked No. 85, advanced to the quarterfinals with the victory.

Also, sixth-seeded Sam Querrey defeated 84th-ranked Franko Skugor 6-2, 6-2 and could face top-seeded Stan Wawrinka in the quarterfinals. Steve Johnson beat Horacio Zeballos 6-3, 6-1.