Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, May 24, 2017

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm or two;87;78;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;77;SW;10;78%;82%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sunshine;100;80;Sunny and very warm;104;82;W;11;39%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny, nice;79;55;Turning cloudy;83;60;WNW;5;35%;4%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine;74;60;Mostly cloudy;79;65;SE;10;62%;1%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny;69;50;Partly sunny;72;52;NE;6;70%;5%;6

Anchorage, United States;Rain and drizzle;53;42;Spotty showers;52;40;S;11;59%;74%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Hotter;102;72;Sunny and not as hot;94;67;WNW;9;25%;8%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Not as warm;68;39;Plenty of sunshine;69;46;NW;10;33%;1%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;75;A heavy p.m. t-storm;88;71;NNE;13;73%;66%;3

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;79;59;Inc. clouds;77;61;SSE;6;63%;68%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;62;50;Clouds and sun;62;55;NE;5;84%;10%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny, not as warm;93;66;Sunny and pleasant;97;67;N;11;17%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A little a.m. rain;91;76;A t-storm in spots;93;76;SSW;5;74%;59%;7

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;91;69;A t-storm in spots;88;71;WSW;8;71%;80%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A p.m. t-storm;94;81;Showers and t-storms;91;78;SSE;7;77%;92%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Sunny and pleasant;78;65;Plenty of sunshine;79;64;WSW;14;59%;0%;8

Beijing, China;Partly sunny and hot;91;63;Mostly sunny, warm;86;59;NE;9;30%;1%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;Showers and t-storms;74;53;Cooler with a shower;65;51;WNW;9;56%;66%;5

Berlin, Germany;Overcast and cooler;64;48;Partly sunny;68;52;WNW;9;56%;36%;5

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy;65;50;A t-storm around;67;46;ESE;5;74%;55%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;81;63;Partly sunny;79;62;E;10;68%;7%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;70;52;A shower in the a.m.;67;53;NNW;12;62%;61%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Fog, then sun;73;51;Partly sunny, nice;73;55;ENE;5;63%;3%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun;77;52;Showers and t-storms;70;55;SW;5;70%;87%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Showers and t-storms;70;48;Spotty showers;67;50;NNW;10;53%;64%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly cloudy;69;60;A little rain;63;53;S;9;87%;65%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;85;62;A passing shower;88;60;WNW;5;34%;56%;8

Busan, South Korea;Rain and a t-storm;74;59;Mostly sunny;80;56;NW;8;49%;0%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and nice;85;65;Clouds and sun;90;66;NE;8;25%;0%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;Cloudy and cooler;63;53;Some sun;66;52;S;5;65%;61%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;Periods of sun;81;69;Partly sunny;85;69;ESE;4;49%;9%;12

Chennai, India;Clearing;104;85;Periods of sun, warm;103;85;S;6;53%;33%;9

Chicago, United States;A shower or two;60;51;Clouds breaking;63;53;NW;12;71%;17%;6

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A couple of t-storms;90;78;A shower or t-storm;84;79;SW;9;85%;93%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Increasingly windy;61;47;More sun than clouds;65;49;NW;11;62%;11%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;81;74;Mostly sunny;82;74;NNW;15;72%;1%;10

Dallas, United States;Sunny and pleasant;80;61;Warmer with sunshine;92;75;S;14;46%;5%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Some sun, a shower;84;72;A stray shower;87;71;S;8;75%;42%;6

Delhi, India;Clouds and sun, warm;106;83;Hazy sun and warm;108;83;ESE;4;28%;0%;11

Denver, United States;Pleasant and warmer;82;53;Thunderstorms;74;47;SSE;8;48%;75%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A thunderstorm;96;82;A shower or t-storm;100;81;SSW;7;65%;83%;11

Dili, East Timor;Showers and t-storms;88;75;Clouds and sun;93;77;SSE;6;59%;66%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Decreasing clouds;68;53;Turning sunny;71;56;SE;12;73%;5%;6

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and hot;92;64;Partly sunny and hot;93;63;N;5;27%;9%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Decreasing clouds;72;66;Mostly sunny, nice;73;64;E;9;70%;4%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;A morning t-storm;87;75;Periods of sun;86;73;NNE;10;66%;41%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and nice;79;46;Sunny and pleasant;78;46;SSE;5;48%;3%;6

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;90;77;A t-storm in spots;89;75;S;8;65%;67%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Variable cloudiness;59;44;Spotty showers;62;46;NW;9;58%;64%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A heavy p.m. shower;93;79;Showers and t-storms;91;79;NNW;6;78%;90%;9

Hong Kong, China;Heavy a.m. t-storms;86;74;Cloudy;84;71;E;6;69%;44%;4

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;86;72;Spotty showers;85;71;NE;13;57%;69%;11

Hyderabad, India;Turning sunny, warm;108;79;A t-storm in spots;103;78;SE;5;32%;42%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cooler in the p.m.;107;76;Sunny and hot;105;77;NNE;10;31%;0%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;67;53;Partly sunny;75;58;ENE;5;52%;21%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;92;76;A t-storm in spots;92;74;SSE;5;63%;42%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine and breezy;100;84;Sunny and very warm;98;83;N;17;40%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and nice;72;38;Rather cloudy;71;39;N;5;42%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and hot;93;57;Sunny and hot;92;59;NNW;5;15%;0%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, windy;95;84;Hazy, breezy, warm;96;84;W;15;57%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A p.m. t-storm;86;64;Partly sunny;86;65;S;5;61%;44%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Sun, some clouds;107;84;Mostly sunny;107;82;NNE;12;17%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Inc. clouds;80;57;Showers and t-storms;74;55;SSW;10;51%;83%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;87;81;An afternoon shower;89;80;ESE;19;59%;41%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;88;75;Clouds and sun;89;74;NW;4;61%;66%;6

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny, warm;100;81;Partly sunny, warm;99;81;SSW;8;57%;33%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;90;78;A t-storm in spots;91;78;E;5;76%;58%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;Fog will lift;53;34;A t-storm in spots;56;34;ENE;9;60%;66%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A thunderstorm;92;77;A t-storm or two;85;73;SW;7;81%;87%;3

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;72;63;Clouds and sun, nice;72;63;S;9;69%;13%;3

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunshine and warm;83;64;A p.m. t-storm;80;61;NW;6;63%;60%;7

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny;74;59;Mostly sunny;74;55;E;9;61%;3%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds breaking;75;57;Low clouds breaking;68;57;SW;7;73%;66%;7

Luanda, Angola;Sunshine and nice;87;73;Sunny and pleasant;86;72;S;6;63%;3%;6

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and summerlike;91;62;A t-storm in spots;92;64;NE;3;32%;41%;8

Male, Maldives;Heavy a.m. showers;87;81;A thunderstorm;87;82;WSW;15;81%;87%;7

Manaus, Brazil;A couple of showers;88;76;A stray shower;89;76;SE;5;73%;62%;6

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm or two;89;81;Cloudy, a t-storm;93;80;SW;8;74%;80%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny;62;50;A stray shower;64;52;NNW;11;69%;61%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;83;57;A t-storm in spots;82;61;S;5;42%;64%;14

Miami, United States;A p.m. t-storm;89;78;Thunderstorms;88;77;WSW;15;76%;78%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Partial sunshine;70;50;Variable cloudiness;70;47;NNW;7;54%;21%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cooler in the p.m.;95;77;Showers around;88;78;SSW;12;68%;76%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;A shower or two;67;60;Rain and a t-storm;64;55;SSE;10;83%;85%;1

Montreal, Canada;Partial sunshine;74;54;Mostly cloudy;72;51;E;6;59%;99%;5

Moscow, Russia;Increasing clouds;73;56;Spotty showers;64;53;SW;10;75%;83%;3

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;93;85;Hazy sun;93;84;W;11;69%;1%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;80;56;Mostly sunny;81;54;NE;6;53%;20%;9

New York, United States;Occasional a.m. rain;68;57;Rain, a thunderstorm;63;58;NE;10;82%;84%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Pleasant and warmer;81;57;An afternoon shower;80;57;NW;8;49%;41%;8

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny, warm;76;46;Cooler;60;42;WSW;16;52%;66%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain and drizzle;74;65;A stray shower;72;63;SSE;3;82%;80%;5

Oslo, Norway;Sun, some clouds;71;49;Nice with some sun;72;50;WNW;7;43%;23%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly cloudy;74;52;Rain and drizzle;67;50;E;12;72%;91%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A thunderstorm;83;79;An afternoon shower;83;80;ESE;12;77%;64%;3

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;89;78;Couple of t-storms;87;79;SSE;5;83%;82%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;Heavy showers;85;75;Showers around;85;74;ENE;7;78%;81%;9

Paris, France;Fog, then some sun;77;58;Sunny, nice and warm;80;60;ENE;9;55%;1%;7

Perth, Australia;Some sun;69;49;Mostly sunny;69;54;WSW;7;64%;56%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm or two;92;78;Showers and t-storms;92;78;SW;5;75%;82%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm or two;88;75;Clouds and sun;89;75;SE;14;70%;40%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;96;75;Mostly sunny and hot;98;72;SE;8;38%;3%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Not as warm;65;49;Periods of sun;67;53;NW;7;47%;30%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny, warmer;84;52;Mostly sunny, cooler;69;51;NNW;15;43%;5%;8

Quito, Ecuador;Some sunshine;74;48;A shower in spots;72;48;SSW;9;59%;56%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny, nice;77;63;Mostly sunny;76;63;SW;9;66%;12%;9

Recife, Brazil;Spotty showers;84;74;Spotty showers;84;75;S;8;78%;92%;4

Reykjavik, Iceland;A shower or two;52;48;Rain and drizzle;54;48;ESE;7;76%;84%;1

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;60;44;Spotty showers;70;49;NW;7;55%;81%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;More sun than clouds;80;68;Sunny and beautiful;82;68;NE;5;72%;11%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;101;79;Plenty of sun;104;77;ENE;9;9%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Clouds and sun;83;55;Sun and some clouds;82;55;SSE;5;48%;25%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sunny intervals;66;50;Spotty showers;60;49;WSW;8;80%;74%;2

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds breaking;65;55;Mostly cloudy;66;56;SW;11;63%;30%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;79;67;Couple of t-storms;80;67;E;5;76%;83%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;87;78;Sunshine and nice;87;77;E;11;65%;3%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;76;67;A t-storm in spots;77;68;NW;4;93%;68%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;82;59;Increasing clouds;85;59;NE;12;21%;19%;15

Santiago, Chile;Occasional rain;56;43;Rain in the morning;55;35;ESE;2;61%;76%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;85;76;Mostly sunny;86;74;E;7;70%;28%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny and hot;93;64;A p.m. t-storm;86;59;NW;5;56%;80%;7

Seattle, United States;Cooler;61;50;Partly sunny;68;52;NE;6;60%;21%;7

Seoul, South Korea;Turning sunny;82;57;Sunshine;79;53;NW;9;37%;5%;9

Shanghai, China;A couple of showers;72;64;Partly sunny;84;66;N;7;44%;0%;9

Singapore, Singapore;Afternoon t-storms;86;79;A t-storm in spots;89;82;SSE;9;75%;72%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Showers and t-storms;65;53;Showers and t-storms;65;51;WNW;7;77%;86%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;85;78;Some sun, a shower;86;77;E;11;71%;66%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny;70;51;Partly sunny;66;49;WNW;8;48%;26%;5

Sydney, Australia;Sunshine;75;54;Abundant sunshine;67;53;NW;7;57%;2%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;73;A passing shower;76;70;ENE;8;77%;66%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;Variable cloudiness;57;43;Spotty showers;60;47;WNW;11;60%;70%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Unseasonably hot;97;69;Mostly cloudy, warm;94;67;ENE;10;26%;1%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy this afternoon;64;47;Mostly sunny;71;48;NNW;9;48%;3%;8

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny, warm;92;65;Plenty of sunshine;90;65;N;8;7%;0%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;76;60;Nice with some sun;79;62;NNE;9;46%;0%;9

Tirana, Albania;Showers and t-storms;73;59;Thunderstorms;70;53;ESE;4;75%;86%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly cloudy;75;68;A shower in places;78;67;SSE;8;68%;86%;4

Toronto, Canada;Plenty of clouds;63;50;Downpours, cooler;55;50;ENE;18;88%;92%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Decreasing clouds;79;65;Sunshine and nice;79;66;ESE;7;55%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;82;59;Plenty of sunshine;88;62;NW;7;40%;0%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sun, some clouds;79;44;Sunny and very warm;85;49;S;8;14%;0%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny, cooler;62;49;Sunshine and nice;70;53;ESE;5;54%;7%;6

Vienna, Austria;Not as warm;68;50;A shower in the a.m.;68;53;WNW;11;49%;58%;4

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm or two;87;75;Showers and t-storms;85;73;ESE;7;79%;84%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Variable cloudiness;68;45;More clouds than sun;69;47;WNW;7;49%;49%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Cloudy with showers;63;52;Partly sunny;71;50;W;8;51%;27%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Clearing;54;46;Mostly sunny;58;51;N;9;78%;0%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A couple of t-storms;94;80;Showers and t-storms;92;79;SSW;6;79%;78%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;75;47;A shower in the a.m.;71;49;NE;5;45%;60%;9

