Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, May 24, 2017

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm or two;31;26;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;25;SW;15;78%;82%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sunshine;38;27;Sunny and very warm;40;28;W;18;39%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny, nice;26;13;Turning cloudy;28;15;WNW;9;35%;4%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine;23;16;Mostly cloudy;26;18;SE;16;62%;1%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny;21;10;Partly sunny;22;11;NE;10;70%;5%;6

Anchorage, United States;Rain and drizzle;12;6;Spotty showers;11;4;S;18;59%;74%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Hotter;39;22;Sunny and not as hot;35;20;WNW;14;25%;8%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Not as warm;20;4;Plenty of sunshine;21;8;NW;16;33%;1%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;24;A heavy p.m. t-storm;31;22;NNE;21;73%;66%;3

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;26;15;Inc. clouds;25;16;SSE;9;63%;68%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;17;10;Clouds and sun;17;13;NE;8;84%;10%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny, not as warm;34;19;Sunny and pleasant;36;20;N;17;17%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A little a.m. rain;33;25;A t-storm in spots;34;24;SSW;8;74%;59%;7

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;33;21;A t-storm in spots;31;22;WSW;12;71%;80%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A p.m. t-storm;34;27;Showers and t-storms;33;25;SSE;11;77%;92%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Sunny and pleasant;26;18;Plenty of sunshine;26;18;WSW;22;59%;0%;8

Beijing, China;Partly sunny and hot;33;17;Mostly sunny, warm;30;15;NE;15;30%;1%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;Showers and t-storms;23;12;Cooler with a shower;18;11;WNW;14;56%;66%;5

Berlin, Germany;Overcast and cooler;18;9;Partly sunny;20;11;WNW;15;56%;36%;5

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy;18;10;A t-storm around;19;8;ESE;9;74%;55%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;27;17;Partly sunny;26;17;E;16;68%;7%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;21;11;A shower in the a.m.;19;12;NNW;20;62%;61%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Fog, then sun;23;11;Partly sunny, nice;23;13;ENE;8;63%;3%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun;25;11;Showers and t-storms;21;13;SW;8;70%;87%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Showers and t-storms;21;9;Spotty showers;20;10;NNW;16;53%;64%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly cloudy;20;15;A little rain;17;12;S;14;87%;65%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;29;17;A passing shower;31;15;WNW;8;34%;56%;8

Busan, South Korea;Rain and a t-storm;23;15;Mostly sunny;27;13;NW;13;49%;0%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and nice;30;18;Clouds and sun;32;19;NE;13;25%;0%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;Cloudy and cooler;17;12;Some sun;19;11;S;8;65%;61%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;Periods of sun;27;21;Partly sunny;29;21;ESE;7;49%;9%;12

Chennai, India;Clearing;40;29;Periods of sun, warm;40;29;S;10;53%;33%;9

Chicago, United States;A shower or two;15;11;Clouds breaking;17;12;NW;19;71%;17%;6

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A couple of t-storms;32;25;A shower or t-storm;29;26;SW;14;85%;93%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Increasingly windy;16;9;More sun than clouds;18;10;NW;17;62%;11%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;27;23;Mostly sunny;28;23;NNW;23;72%;1%;10

Dallas, United States;Sunny and pleasant;27;16;Warmer with sunshine;33;24;S;23;46%;5%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Some sun, a shower;29;22;A stray shower;30;22;S;14;75%;42%;6

Delhi, India;Clouds and sun, warm;41;28;Hazy sun and warm;42;29;ESE;7;28%;0%;11

Denver, United States;Pleasant and warmer;28;12;Thunderstorms;23;9;SSE;12;48%;75%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A thunderstorm;36;28;A shower or t-storm;38;27;SSW;11;65%;83%;11

Dili, East Timor;Showers and t-storms;31;24;Clouds and sun;34;25;SSE;9;59%;66%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Decreasing clouds;20;11;Turning sunny;22;13;SE;19;73%;5%;6

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and hot;33;18;Partly sunny and hot;34;17;N;8;27%;9%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Decreasing clouds;22;19;Mostly sunny, nice;23;18;E;14;70%;4%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;A morning t-storm;31;24;Periods of sun;30;23;NNE;16;66%;41%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and nice;26;8;Sunny and pleasant;26;8;SSE;8;48%;3%;6

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;32;25;A t-storm in spots;32;24;S;13;65%;67%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Variable cloudiness;15;7;Spotty showers;16;8;NW;14;58%;64%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A heavy p.m. shower;34;26;Showers and t-storms;33;26;NNW;10;78%;90%;9

Hong Kong, China;Heavy a.m. t-storms;30;23;Cloudy;29;22;E;10;69%;44%;4

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;30;22;Spotty showers;29;22;NE;21;57%;69%;11

Hyderabad, India;Turning sunny, warm;42;26;A t-storm in spots;39;25;SE;8;32%;42%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cooler in the p.m.;42;24;Sunny and hot;40;25;NNE;17;31%;0%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;20;11;Partly sunny;24;15;ENE;8;52%;21%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;33;24;A t-storm in spots;33;23;SSE;8;63%;42%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine and breezy;38;29;Sunny and very warm;37;28;N;27;40%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and nice;22;3;Rather cloudy;22;4;N;8;42%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and hot;34;14;Sunny and hot;33;15;NNW;8;15%;0%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, windy;35;29;Hazy, breezy, warm;36;29;W;25;57%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A p.m. t-storm;30;18;Partly sunny;30;18;S;8;61%;44%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Sun, some clouds;42;29;Mostly sunny;42;28;NNE;19;17%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Inc. clouds;27;14;Showers and t-storms;23;13;SSW;16;51%;83%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;31;27;An afternoon shower;32;27;ESE;30;59%;41%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;31;24;Clouds and sun;32;24;NW;7;61%;66%;6

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny, warm;38;27;Partly sunny, warm;37;27;SSW;13;57%;33%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;32;25;A t-storm in spots;33;26;E;9;76%;58%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;Fog will lift;11;1;A t-storm in spots;13;1;ENE;15;60%;66%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A thunderstorm;33;25;A t-storm or two;29;23;SW;11;81%;87%;3

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;22;17;Clouds and sun, nice;22;17;S;15;69%;13%;3

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunshine and warm;28;18;A p.m. t-storm;27;16;NW;10;63%;60%;7

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny;23;15;Mostly sunny;24;13;E;14;61%;3%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds breaking;24;14;Low clouds breaking;20;14;SW;11;73%;66%;7

Luanda, Angola;Sunshine and nice;31;23;Sunny and pleasant;30;22;S;9;63%;3%;6

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and summerlike;33;17;A t-storm in spots;33;18;NE;5;32%;41%;8

Male, Maldives;Heavy a.m. showers;30;27;A thunderstorm;30;28;WSW;24;81%;87%;7

Manaus, Brazil;A couple of showers;31;24;A stray shower;31;25;SE;7;73%;62%;6

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm or two;31;27;Cloudy, a t-storm;34;27;SW;14;74%;80%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny;17;10;A stray shower;18;11;NNW;17;69%;61%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;28;14;A t-storm in spots;28;16;S;8;42%;64%;14

Miami, United States;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;Thunderstorms;31;25;WSW;24;76%;78%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Partial sunshine;21;10;Variable cloudiness;21;9;NNW;11;54%;21%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cooler in the p.m.;35;25;Showers around;31;26;SSW;20;68%;76%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;A shower or two;19;16;Rain and a t-storm;18;13;SSE;15;83%;85%;1

Montreal, Canada;Partial sunshine;23;12;Mostly cloudy;22;11;E;9;59%;99%;5

Moscow, Russia;Increasing clouds;23;13;Spotty showers;18;12;SW;16;75%;83%;3

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;34;30;Hazy sun;34;29;W;18;69%;1%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;27;13;Mostly sunny;27;12;NE;10;53%;20%;9

New York, United States;Occasional a.m. rain;20;14;Rain, a thunderstorm;17;14;NE;17;82%;84%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Pleasant and warmer;27;14;An afternoon shower;27;14;NW;12;49%;41%;8

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny, warm;25;8;Cooler;15;5;WSW;25;52%;66%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain and drizzle;23;18;A stray shower;22;17;SSE;5;82%;80%;5

Oslo, Norway;Sun, some clouds;22;10;Nice with some sun;22;10;WNW;11;43%;23%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly cloudy;23;11;Rain and drizzle;20;10;E;19;72%;91%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A thunderstorm;28;26;An afternoon shower;28;26;ESE;19;77%;64%;3

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;32;25;Couple of t-storms;31;26;SSE;8;83%;82%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;Heavy showers;29;24;Showers around;30;24;ENE;11;78%;81%;9

Paris, France;Fog, then some sun;25;14;Sunny, nice and warm;26;16;ENE;14;55%;1%;7

Perth, Australia;Some sun;21;10;Mostly sunny;21;12;WSW;12;64%;56%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm or two;33;26;Showers and t-storms;34;25;SW;8;75%;82%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm or two;31;24;Clouds and sun;32;24;SE;22;70%;40%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;36;24;Mostly sunny and hot;37;22;SE;13;38%;3%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Not as warm;18;9;Periods of sun;20;12;NW;11;47%;30%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny, warmer;29;11;Mostly sunny, cooler;21;11;NNW;25;43%;5%;8

Quito, Ecuador;Some sunshine;23;9;A shower in spots;22;9;SSW;14;59%;56%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny, nice;25;17;Mostly sunny;25;17;SW;14;66%;12%;9

Recife, Brazil;Spotty showers;29;23;Spotty showers;29;24;S;14;78%;92%;4

Reykjavik, Iceland;A shower or two;11;9;Rain and drizzle;12;9;ESE;11;76%;84%;1

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;16;7;Spotty showers;21;9;NW;11;55%;81%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;More sun than clouds;27;20;Sunny and beautiful;28;20;NE;8;72%;11%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;38;26;Plenty of sun;40;25;ENE;15;9%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Clouds and sun;28;13;Sun and some clouds;28;13;SSE;9;48%;25%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sunny intervals;19;10;Spotty showers;15;9;WSW;13;80%;74%;2

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds breaking;18;13;Mostly cloudy;19;13;SW;18;63%;30%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;26;19;Couple of t-storms;27;19;E;8;76%;83%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;31;26;Sunshine and nice;31;25;E;18;65%;3%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;24;19;A t-storm in spots;25;20;NW;7;93%;68%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;28;15;Increasing clouds;29;15;NE;19;21%;19%;15

Santiago, Chile;Occasional rain;13;6;Rain in the morning;13;2;ESE;4;61%;76%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;29;24;Mostly sunny;30;23;E;12;70%;28%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny and hot;34;18;A p.m. t-storm;30;15;NW;8;56%;80%;7

Seattle, United States;Cooler;16;10;Partly sunny;20;11;NE;10;60%;21%;7

Seoul, South Korea;Turning sunny;28;14;Sunshine;26;12;NW;14;37%;5%;9

Shanghai, China;A couple of showers;22;18;Partly sunny;29;19;N;11;44%;0%;9

Singapore, Singapore;Afternoon t-storms;30;26;A t-storm in spots;32;28;SSE;14;75%;72%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Showers and t-storms;19;12;Showers and t-storms;18;11;WNW;12;77%;86%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;30;26;Some sun, a shower;30;25;E;18;71%;66%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny;21;11;Partly sunny;19;9;WNW;12;48%;26%;5

Sydney, Australia;Sunshine;24;12;Abundant sunshine;20;11;NW;11;57%;2%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;23;A passing shower;25;21;ENE;14;77%;66%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;Variable cloudiness;14;6;Spotty showers;16;8;WNW;17;60%;70%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Unseasonably hot;36;21;Mostly cloudy, warm;34;19;ENE;16;26%;1%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy this afternoon;18;8;Mostly sunny;22;9;NNW;15;48%;3%;8

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny, warm;34;18;Plenty of sunshine;32;18;N;14;7%;0%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;25;16;Nice with some sun;26;17;NNE;14;46%;0%;9

Tirana, Albania;Showers and t-storms;23;15;Thunderstorms;21;12;ESE;6;75%;86%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly cloudy;24;20;A shower in places;26;19;SSE;12;68%;86%;4

Toronto, Canada;Plenty of clouds;17;10;Downpours, cooler;13;10;ENE;29;88%;92%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Decreasing clouds;26;18;Sunshine and nice;26;19;ESE;12;55%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;28;15;Plenty of sunshine;31;17;NW;12;40%;0%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sun, some clouds;26;7;Sunny and very warm;30;9;S;14;14%;0%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny, cooler;17;9;Sunshine and nice;21;12;ESE;8;54%;7%;6

Vienna, Austria;Not as warm;20;10;A shower in the a.m.;20;12;WNW;18;49%;58%;4

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm or two;30;24;Showers and t-storms;30;23;ESE;11;79%;84%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Variable cloudiness;20;7;More clouds than sun;21;8;WNW;11;49%;49%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Cloudy with showers;17;11;Partly sunny;22;10;W;13;51%;27%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Clearing;12;8;Mostly sunny;14;10;N;14;78%;0%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A couple of t-storms;35;27;Showers and t-storms;33;26;SSW;9;79%;78%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;24;9;A shower in the a.m.;22;10;NE;8;45%;60%;9

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

