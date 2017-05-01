Same-sex marriage ruling does not equal victory or defeat: Taiwan president

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Wednesday’s Constitutional Court ruling in favor of same-sex marriage was not a matter of victory or defeat, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said in a reaction on her Facebook page.

The court decided that existing laws violated the freedom of marriage and the right to equality, and gave legislators a maximum of two years to amend the laws. The ruling was expected to give efforts to legalize same-sex marriage at the Legislative Yuan a new impetus, in effect making Taiwan the first country in Asia to introduce gay marriage.

“The result of the constitutional ruling is not a victory or a defeat, no matter what attitude one holds on the same-sex marriage issue, this is the time when we look at all people around us as our own brothers and sisters,” Tsai wrote on Facebook.

The official Presidential Office statement on the verdict acknowledged the court decision’s validity and said the government would draw up a concrete legislative proposal to hand over to the Legislative Yuan for review.

The Presidential Office also called on all members of the public to use a “rational, tolerant and respectful attitude” when facing people holding different opinions on the subject. “We believe that Taiwan disposes of a mature democratic mechanism to defuse different views,” the statement said.

Opponents of same-sex marriage gathered outside the court voiced their disapproval by shouting “Down with Tsai Ing-wen,” but political reactions on the whole were positive.

Culture Minister Cheng Li-chiun (鄭麗君) welcomed the fact that in future, gay Taiwanese would no longer have to travel overseas to get married.

Former Vice President Wu Den-yih (吳敦義), who was elected chairman of the opposition Kuomintang last Saturday, posted a picture of a rainbow on his Facebook page.

The Constitutional Court did not specify a decision on one of the issues dividing lawmakers, whether to amend existing laws, as the gay rights movement wants, or whether to draw up a new law specifically targeted at same-sex marriage.