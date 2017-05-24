  1. Home
NATO chief welcomes increased US defense spending in Europe

By  Associated Press
2017/05/24 19:18

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO's chief is welcoming a defense spending boost in the new U.S. budget and says it's a sign of Washington's support for security in Europe.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday that the move "is support for collective defense not only in words, but also in deeds from the United States."

Speaking ahead of NATO talks with President Donald Trump Thursday, Stoltenberg said stepping up funding in Europe by 40 percent would mean more military exercises, training, weapons and ammunition, and infrastructure investment.

Trump's 2018 budget will see an increase of $1.4 billion in spending in Europe.

It will also help increase the presence of rotating U.S. forces and assist Washington in fulfilling its commitments to the NATO military alliance.