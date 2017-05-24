  1. Home
10 highest-paid female CEOs

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/05/24 18:30

These are the 10 highest-paid women CEOs for 2016, as calculated by The Associated Press and Equilar, an executive data firm.

___

1. Virginia Rometty

International Business Machines Corp.

$32.3 million

Change: Up 63 percent

___

2. Marissa Mayer

Yahoo Inc.

$27.4 million

Change: Down 24 percent

___

3. Indra Nooyi

Pepsico Inc.

$25.2 million

Change: Up 13 percent

___

4. Mary Barra

General Motors Co.

$22.4 million

Change: Down 22 percent

___

5. Phebe Novakovic

General Dynamics Corp.

$21.2 million

Change: Up 4 percent

___

6. Marillyn Hewson

Lockheed Martin Corp.

$19.4 million

Change: Down 4 percent

___

7. Irene Rosenfeld

Mondelez International Inc.

$15.8 million

Change: down 13 percent

___

8. Lynn Good

Duke Energy Corp.

$13.5 million

Change: Up 26 percent

___

9. Heather Bresch

Mylan NV

$13.3 million

Change: down 27 percent

___

10. Susan Cameron

Reynolds American Inc.

$13.1 million

Change: Down 3 percent