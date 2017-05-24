10 highest-paid female CEOs

FILE - In this Thursday, April 30, 2015, file photo, IBM CEO Virginia Rometty participates in a news conference at IBM Watson headquart
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2015, file photo, Yahoo President and CEO Marissa Mayer delivers the keynote address at the first-ever Yahoo Mo
FILE - In this Monday, Feb. 1, 2010, file photo, PepsiCo Inc. Chairman and CEO Indra K. Nooyi visits the New York Stock Exchange. Nooyi
FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016, file photo, General Motors Chairman and CEO Mary Barra speaks about the autonomous Chevrolet Bo
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, file photo, General Dynamics CEO Phebe Novakovic listens as President Donald Trump speaks durin
FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, Marillyn A. Hewson, Chairman, President and CEO of Lockheed Martin, poses at the Perma
FILE - This file photo provided by Mondelez International shows Chairman and CEO Irene Rosenfeld. Rosenfeld was one of the highest paid
FILE - In this Thursday, March 6, 2014, file photo, Duke Energy President and CEO Lynn Good discusses the stability of the power grid w
FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016, file photo, Mylan CEO Heather Bresch testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, before the Hous
In this May 23, 2014, photo, Reynolds American Inc. CEO Susan Cameron speaks at a news conference at the company's Tobaccoville, N.C.,
These are the 10 highest-paid women CEOs for 2016, as calculated by The Associated Press and Equilar, an executive data firm.
___
1. Virginia Rometty
International Business Machines Corp.
$32.3 million
Change: Up 63 percent
___
2. Marissa Mayer
Yahoo Inc.
$27.4 million
Change: Down 24 percent
___
3. Indra Nooyi
Pepsico Inc.
$25.2 million
Change: Up 13 percent
___
4. Mary Barra
General Motors Co.
$22.4 million
Change: Down 22 percent
___
5. Phebe Novakovic
General Dynamics Corp.
$21.2 million
Change: Up 4 percent
___
6. Marillyn Hewson
Lockheed Martin Corp.
$19.4 million
Change: Down 4 percent
___
7. Irene Rosenfeld
Mondelez International Inc.
$15.8 million
Change: down 13 percent
___
8. Lynn Good
Duke Energy Corp.
$13.5 million
Change: Up 26 percent
___
9. Heather Bresch
Mylan NV
$13.3 million
Change: down 27 percent
___
10. Susan Cameron
Reynolds American Inc.
$13.1 million
Change: Down 3 percent