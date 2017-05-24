Myanmar ethnic groups, government meet for peace talks

Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, left, and Myanmar's President Htin Kyaw, right, speak together during the photos session a
YANGON (AP) — Representatives from Myanmar's ethic rebel groups and the government have gathered in the capital for peace talks aimed at ending decades of ethnic rebellions in the country.
Delegates filled a conference hall in Naypyitaw on Wednesday for the start of the five-days talks, which come nine months after a first round of talks was held.
Myanmar's de facto leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, faces high expectations from ethnic groups and the international community to end decades-long civil armed conflicts in various parts of the country.
Suu Kyi said Wednesday that her government would not pressure the ethnic groups into a cease-fire agreement, and would allow for open negotiations.