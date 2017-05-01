Taiwan ex-president could face court summons

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Following last weekend’s appearance at a fundraising dinner, former President Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁) might soon be summoned to appear in court for cases that were interrupted due to his poor health, reports said Wednesday.

Chen was sentenced to 20 years in prison on various corruption-related charges but freed on medical parole in early 2015 as his health deteriorated. However, last week, the former Democratic Progressive Party leader seemed to negate rules set down by the Taichung Prison which banned him from entering the venue of the dinner.

He traveled up from his home in Kaohsiung to Taipei and was seated at the table of honor for the Ketagalan Foundation event, while a recording of him speaking and criticizing incumbent President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) was shown to the crowd, which included several prominent DPP members.

The trials in five cases remaining from his period in office between 2000 and 2008 were suspended due to his illness, but as his condition has been improving, the Taiwan High Court was reportedly considering a summons to have Chen appear in court next month.

The cases were related to a financial reform package including the alleged mergers of financial institutions in return for bribes, the use of special government funds, and a money laundering case related to the appointment of a former Taipei 101 chairwoman, reports said.

Statements by the ex-president’s medical team last year about his memory loss, speech problems, and general health condition led to the courts agreeing to suspend proceedings.

While the Taichung Prison has still not made a decision on whether Chen broke the rules by his presence at last week’s dinner, the court was considering his recent appearances and wanted to see whether his health had improved sufficiently to start up the cases again, reports said.

The emergence of the former president at the anniversary dinner of the foundation he established has also led to renewed calls for a special amnesty.