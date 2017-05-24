Uncertainty cast over Ariana Grande Taiwan tour following Manchester Arena bombing

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—American pop singer Ariana Grande suspended her "Dangerous Woman Tour" in Europe in the aftermath of a tragic terrorist bombing incident at Manchester Arena in UK that claimed 22 lives and injured 59, leaving fans to question if the singer will cancel her gig in Taiwan as well.

Grande is scheduled to perform at Taipei Arena for the first time on September 19, the second to last stop of her Asia tour. All tickets of the tour have sold out.

Live Nation Taiwan is still in talks with Grande's management team and will be posting any further developments or changes on its Facebook page, said a representative from Live Nation Taiwan (理想國演藝), the organizers of Grande's concert in the country.

Prior to the bombing incident, Grande was scheduled to perform 80 concerts as part of her global "Dangerous Woman” tour.

A British flag is seen next to flowers after a vigil in Albert Square, Manchester, England, Tuesday May 23, 2017. (Emilio Morenatti/ AP)

The pop idol suspended all tours in Europe following the suicide bombing carried out by 22-year old ISIS freelance soldier Salman Abedi and another accomplice at Manchester Arena.

The youngest victim of the nailed bomb ignited by Abedi at the arena was an eight-year-old girl, and the child's mother remains in critical condition.

Grande became an ISIS terrorist attacks target because she is a symbol of what the radical Islamic group hates, analyzed James Harkin from Center for Investigative Journalism in an article for the Daily Mail.

Her revealing attire, pink bunny ears, stockings and sexual confidence, and the fact she is a Western culture icon makes her despicable to Koran purists who despise Western music and lifestyle, wrote Harkin.

One person claiming responsibility for the Monday's attack even stated: 'The explosive devices were detonated in the shameless concert arena.’

The pop singer has since canceled all concerts in Europe and flown straight back to the U.S. in a private jet, crying all the way back and arriving puffy eyed over the loss of her beloved fans.

Grande responded to the bombing incident with a simple tweet: “Broken. From the bottom of my heart. I am so sorry. I don't have any words.”