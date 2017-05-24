Taiwan’s offshore Kinmen County to extend Kbike free ride program

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—The four-hour free ride program of Kbike, the public bike rental on Taiwan’s offshore island of Kinmen, will be extended to September 1, Kinmen County Tourism Department said on Wednesday.

According to the department, Kbike has been used 12,000 times in the country since Kbike trial operation began on April 16.



Twenty-six Kbike stations have been installed across on Great Kinmen and Lesser Kinmen islands since the launch of the public bike rental in April, the tourism department said, adding that Kbike has been fully utilized for the purposes of transportation and tourism.

The four-hour Kbike free-ride program was initially set to last for one month, but the department said it recently decided to extend the length of the program until September 1 to encourage the public to try out the public transportation tool and cultivate a habit of using them.

The bike is free of charge for the first four hours of use, and NT$10 will be charged for every half-hour thereafter, the department said, adding that the maximum charge is NT$150 a day.

The bike can be rent by using EasyCard or other accepted electronic tickets.

Kinmen or Quemoy, officially Kinmen County, is a group of islands, governed by the Republic of China (Taiwan), which is located just off the southeastern coast of mainland China.