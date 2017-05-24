Last flight of Delta Air departs Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- After U.S.-based carrier Delta Air Lines’s decision to suspend its flight operations on the Taipei to Tokyo route, the last scheduled flight from Taipei departed Taoyuan International Airport at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The captain and first officer operating the flight opened the window waving goodbye to Taiwan.

Delta Air operated one round-trip flight per day between Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport and Narita Airport in Tokyo, catering mostly to passengers traveling to and from the United States via Japan.

The airline announced that it was terminating its only route that serves Taiwan earlier this year.

The impact of Delta's withdrawal from Taiwan is likely to be limited, for there are plenty of flight options between Taoyuan and Narita, including flights on budget airlines, according to local travel agencies.



