BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

PHILIPPINES-MUSLIM MILITANTS — Muslim extremists abducted a Catholic priest and more than a dozen churchgoers while laying siege to a southern Philippine city overnight in fighting that led President Rodrigo Duterte to warn he would harshly enforce martial law in the southern third of the nation. By Jim Gomez and Teresa Cerojano. Sent 820 words, photos. With PHILIPPINES-MUSLIM MILITANTS-THE LATEST.

AUSTRALIA-SYDNEY SIEGE — Police responding to a deadly hostage crisis in a Sydney cafe underestimated the gunman's threat and should have stormed the building earlier, rather than waiting to act until the gunman had killed a captive, a coroner said after concluding a 2 1/2-year inquiry. By Kristen Gelineau. Sent 970 words, photos.

SOUTH KOREA-GAY SOLDIERS — A South Korean military court sentenced an army captain to a suspended prison term for having sex with a fellow male soldier in a ruling human rights groups criticized as regressive and intimidating. By Kim Tong-Hyung. Sent 500 words, photo.

NEPAL-EVEREST DEATHS — Sherpa rescuers have found the bodies of four climbers inside a tent on the highest camp on Mount Everest, raising the death toll this climbing season to 10, authorities said. By Binaj Gurubacharya. Sent 370 words, photos.

KOREAS-TENSIONS — South Korea's military said an object that flew across the border from North Korea and prompted the South to fire warning shots was probably a balloon carrying propaganda leaflets. By Hyung-Jin Kim and Kim Tong-Hyung. Sent 300 words.

UNDERSEA COAL MINE — China is shutting down its only undersea coal mine, state-run newspapers reported, as the government struggles to rein in rising production that threatens to frustrate a planned shift to cleaner-burning fuels. Sent 190 words.

BRITAIN-CONCERT BLAST — Britain wakes up to the prospect of soldiers on the streets after the terror threat level is raised to the highest level following a suicide attack at a pop concert in Manchester that killed 22. The names are slowly emerging of the victims, many of them young girls who had waited months for the show, while authorities try to establish whether bomber Salman Abedi acted alone. By Jill Lawless and Mike Corder. Sent 130 words, photos, video; will be updated.

TRUMP — Concluding his tour of the ancestral homes of the world's three largest monotheistic religions, President Donald Trump meets with Pope Francis, with whom he has publicly clashed. By Jonathan Lemire and Julie Pace. SENT: 990 words, photos. With TRUMP-THE LATEST.

NATO SUMMIT — NATO is not only rolling out the red carpet for Trump in Brussels, but the military alliance has been busy repackaging its image and is ready to unveil new headquarters worth $1.12 billion. By Lorne Cook. SENT: 800 words, photo.

CHINA-CREDIT RATING — The Moody's ratings agency cut China's credit rating due to surging debt, prompting a protest by Beijing and highlighting challenges faced by communist leaders as they overhaul a slowing economy. By Joe McDonald. Sent 590 words, photos.

FINANCIAL-MARKETS — Chinese stocks sank after Moody's cut Beijing's government debt rating and other Asian markets rose following Wall Street's advance. By Joe McDonald. Sent 420 words, photos.

