Tsai Tweets condolences to victims of Manchester attack

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) posted a tweet today expressing her condolences and sympathies to the victims of yesterday's depraved attack on audience members of an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.

The tweet reads as follows:

On behalf of the people of Taiwan, we send condolences & sympathies to all the victims of horrific attack in #Manchester — 蔡英文 Tsai Ing-wen (@iingwen) 2017年5月24日

Also today, Presidential Office Secretary-General Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) met with Catherine Nettleton, the U.K.'s representative to Taiwan, to convey the president and Taiwanese people's condolences to the victims of the attack the British people.

Right as the concert was ending on Monday evening, a suicide bomber detonated his deadly device just outside the Manchester Arena, killing 22 people, including an 8-year-old girl, and injuring 59 — the deadliest attack in Britain in more than a decade. ISIS has claimed responsibility for the bombing.

