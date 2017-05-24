  1. Home
Tsai Tweets condolences to victims of Manchester attack

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen tweets condolences and sympathies for victims of Manchester Arena attack

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/05/24 15:54

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) posted a tweet today expressing her condolences and sympathies to the victims of yesterday's depraved attack on audience members of an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.

The tweet reads as follows:

Also today, Presidential Office Secretary-General Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) met with Catherine Nettleton, the U.K.'s representative to Taiwan, to convey the president and Taiwanese people's condolences to the victims of the attack the British people.  

Right as the concert was ending on Monday evening, a suicide bomber detonated his deadly device just outside the Manchester Arena, killing 22 people, including an 8-year-old girl, and injuring 59 — the deadliest attack in Britain in more than a decade. ISIS has claimed responsibility for the bombing. 
 
