3 police officers killed, 2 injured by bomb blast in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A Kenyan official says three police officers have been killed and two others injured when their vehicle ran over an improvised bomb near Kenya's eastern border with Somalia.

North Eastern Regional Coordinator Mohamud Saleh said Wednesday the police vehicle was moving from Kula Police Post toward the Liboi border town. Saleh says three other officers have been unhurt.

The incident came a day after police chief Joseph Boinnet announced al-Shabab extremists were stepping up attacks on Kenya. Boinnet says al-Shabab is under pressure from African Union troops supporting Somalia's weak government against al-Shabab's insurgency. In the last two weeks attacks by the group have increased after a lull.

Mandera has been hardest hit in recent years by an al-Shabab campaign to avenge Kenyan troop presence in Somalia since 2011.