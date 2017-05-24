BC-BBO--MLB Linescores, 1st Ld-Writethru,0676

Tuesday's Major League Baseball Linescores

%ednotes(Eds: updates, will be updated with late game<%)

%byline(By The Associated Press%)

AMERICAN LEAGUE Minnesota 000 010 100—2 6 0 Baltimore 000 000 000—0 2 0

E.Santana and J.Castro; Bundy, Bleier (8) and Castillo. W_E.Santana 7-2. L_Bundy 5-3. HRs_Minnesota, Dozier.

___

Kansas City 000 000 330—6 6 0 New York 000 110 000—2 8 0

Duffy, Soria (8), Minor (9) and Butera; Montgomery, Warren (7), Holder (8), Shreve (8), Mitchell (9) and Romine. W_Duffy 4-3. L_Warren 1-1. HRs_Kansas City, Bonifacio, Moustakas, Cain, Merrifield. New York, Hicks, Carter.

___

Los Angeles 200 000 020—4 9 0 Tampa Bay 000 000 000—0 3 0

Shoemaker, Petit (7), Alvarez (8), Middleton (9) and Maldonado; Cobb, Farquhar (8) and Norris. W_Shoemaker 4-2. L_Cobb 4-4. HRs_Los Angeles, Trout, Maybin.

___

Texas 001 011 210— 6 13 0 Boston 011 034 02x—11 12 1

Cashner, Alvarez (6), Jeffress (6), Barnette (7), Claudio (8) and Lucroy; Porcello, Hembree (7), Scott (8), M.Barnes (9) and Leon. W_Porcello 3-5. L_Cashner 1-4. HRs_Texas, Gallo.

___

Detroit 000 000 200—2 4 3 Houston 011 100 21x—6 8 0

Zimmermann, Saupold (8) and McCann; McCullers, M.Feliz (6), Gregerson (7), Harris (8), Hoyt (9) and Centeno. W_McCullers 5-1. L_Zimmermann 4-3. HRs_Detroit, Mahtook. Houston, Centeno, Gurriel.

___

INTERLEAGUE Seattle 000 001 000— 1 5 0 Washington 020 800 00x—10 15 0

Bergman, Pagan (5) and Zunino; Ross, Grace (9) and Wieters. W_Ross 2-0. L_Bergman 1-2. HRs_Seattle, Zunino. Washington, Rendon 2, Werth, Harper.

___

Cleveland 105 010 010—8 7 0 Cincinnati 120 000 400—7 11 2

Carrasco, Logan (7), B.Shaw (7), Miller (7), Allen (9) and Gomes; Garrett, Brice (6), Storen (8), W.Peralta (9) and Mesoraco. W_Miller 3-0. L_Storen 1-1. Sv_Allen (13). HRs_Cleveland, Encarnacion 2, Lindor, Gomes. Cincinnati, Suarez.

___

Toronto 020 020 000—4 9 0 Milwaukee 000 030 000—3 5 0

Biagini, D.Barnes (5), Tepera (7), J.Smith (8), R.Osuna (9) and Martin; Nelson, Scahill (6), Torres (7), N.Feliz (8) and Pina. W_D.Barnes 1-2. L_Nelson 2-3. Sv_R.Osuna (7). HRs_Toronto, Morales.

___

Chicago 012 000 010—4 10 0 Arizona 310 100 00x—5 9 0

Covey, Infante (4), Holmberg (6), Kahnle (8) and K.Smith, Narvaez; Corbin, Bradley (7), De La Rosa (8), Hoover (8), Rodney (9) and Herrmann. W_Corbin 4-4. L_Covey 0-4. Sv_Rodney (11). HRs_Chicago, Abreu, Frazier, Cabrera. Arizona, Lamb, Herrmann.

___

Miami 133 010 102—11 19 1 Oakland 010 302 003— 9 8 1

Urena, J.Garcia (6), Wittgren (6), Barraclough (7), Ramos (9) and Realmuto; Hahn, Axford (5), Coulombe (6), Hendriks (8), Jos.Smith (9) and Vogt. W_Urena 2-2. L_Hahn 1-4. HRs_Miami, Bour. Oakland, Healy, Alonso, Davis.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE San Francisco 000 010 000—1 4 0 Chicago 110 200 00x—4 5 0

Cueto, Morris (7), Osich (8) and Posey; Lester and Contreras. W_Lester 3-2. L_Cueto 4-4. HRs_Chicago, Rizzo, Heyward, Schwarber.

___

Colorado 002 501 000—8 10 0 Philadelphia 001 000 001—2 8 0

Marquez, Rusin (7), Lyles (8), Qualls (9) and Wolters; Eflin, Leiter Jr. (7), Neris (9) and Knapp. W_Marquez 3-2. L_Eflin 0-2. HRs_Colorado, Blackmon 2, Parra. Philadelphia, Knapp.

___

San Diego 020 001 000—3 7 0 New York 700 100 10x—9 14 0

Chacin, Stammen (1), Diaz (5), Yates (7), Hand (8) and Hedges; Harvey, Smoker (6), Sewald (7), Blevins (8), Salas (8) and R.Rivera. W_Harvey 3-3. L_Chacin 4-4. HRs_San Diego, Schimpf. New York, Conforto 2.

___

Pittsburgh 101 001 002—5 15 0 Atlanta 000 101 202—6 15 0

Glasnow, LeBlanc (7), Rivero (7), Barbato (8), Watson (9) and Cervelli; Dickey, Freeman (7), Vizcaino (8), Johnson (9), Jackson (9) and K.Suzuki. W_Jackson 1-0. L_Watson 2-1. HRs_Pittsburgh, Mercer. Atlanta, Adams.