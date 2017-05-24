BC-BBO--MLB Linescores,1st Ld-Writethru

%ednotes(Eds: updates, will be updated with late game<%)
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Minnesota
|000
|010
|100—2
|6
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000—0
|2
|0
E.Santana and J.Castro; Bundy, Bleier (8) and Castillo. W_E.Santana 7-2. L_Bundy 5-3. HRs_Minnesota, Dozier.
___
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|330—6
|6
|0
|New York
|000
|110
|000—2
|8
|0
Duffy, Soria (8), Minor (9) and Butera; Montgomery, Warren (7), Holder (8), Shreve (8), Mitchell (9) and Romine. W_Duffy 4-3. L_Warren 1-1. HRs_Kansas City, Bonifacio, Moustakas, Cain, Merrifield. New York, Hicks, Carter.
___
|Los Angeles
|200
|000
|020—4
|9
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|0
Shoemaker, Petit (7), Alvarez (8), Middleton (9) and Maldonado; Cobb, Farquhar (8) and Norris. W_Shoemaker 4-2. L_Cobb 4-4. HRs_Los Angeles, Trout, Maybin.
___
|Texas
|001
|011
|210—
|6
|13
|0
|Boston
|011
|034
|02x—11
|12
|1
Cashner, Alvarez (6), Jeffress (6), Barnette (7), Claudio (8) and Lucroy; Porcello, Hembree (7), Scott (8), M.Barnes (9) and Leon. W_Porcello 3-5. L_Cashner 1-4. HRs_Texas, Gallo.
___
|Detroit
|000
|000
|200—2
|4
|3
|Houston
|011
|100
|21x—6
|8
|0
Zimmermann, Saupold (8) and McCann; McCullers, M.Feliz (6), Gregerson (7), Harris (8), Hoyt (9) and Centeno. W_McCullers 5-1. L_Zimmermann 4-3. HRs_Detroit, Mahtook. Houston, Centeno, Gurriel.
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Seattle
|000
|001
|000—
|1
|5
|0
|Washington
|020
|800
|00x—10
|15
|0
Bergman, Pagan (5) and Zunino; Ross, Grace (9) and Wieters. W_Ross 2-0. L_Bergman 1-2. HRs_Seattle, Zunino. Washington, Rendon 2, Werth, Harper.
___
|Cleveland
|105
|010
|010—8
|7
|0
|Cincinnati
|120
|000
|400—7
|11
|2
Carrasco, Logan (7), B.Shaw (7), Miller (7), Allen (9) and Gomes; Garrett, Brice (6), Storen (8), W.Peralta (9) and Mesoraco. W_Miller 3-0. L_Storen 1-1. Sv_Allen (13). HRs_Cleveland, Encarnacion 2, Lindor, Gomes. Cincinnati, Suarez.
___
|Toronto
|020
|020
|000—4
|9
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|030
|000—3
|5
|0
Biagini, D.Barnes (5), Tepera (7), J.Smith (8), R.Osuna (9) and Martin; Nelson, Scahill (6), Torres (7), N.Feliz (8) and Pina. W_D.Barnes 1-2. L_Nelson 2-3. Sv_R.Osuna (7). HRs_Toronto, Morales.
___
|Chicago
|012
|000
|010—4
|10
|0
|Arizona
|310
|100
|00x—5
|9
|0
Covey, Infante (4), Holmberg (6), Kahnle (8) and K.Smith, Narvaez; Corbin, Bradley (7), De La Rosa (8), Hoover (8), Rodney (9) and Herrmann. W_Corbin 4-4. L_Covey 0-4. Sv_Rodney (11). HRs_Chicago, Abreu, Frazier, Cabrera. Arizona, Lamb, Herrmann.
___
|Miami
|133
|010
|102—11
|19
|1
|Oakland
|010
|302
|003—
|9
|8
|1
Urena, J.Garcia (6), Wittgren (6), Barraclough (7), Ramos (9) and Realmuto; Hahn, Axford (5), Coulombe (6), Hendriks (8), Jos.Smith (9) and Vogt. W_Urena 2-2. L_Hahn 1-4. HRs_Miami, Bour. Oakland, Healy, Alonso, Davis.
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|San Francisco
|000
|010
|000—1
|4
|0
|Chicago
|110
|200
|00x—4
|5
|0
Cueto, Morris (7), Osich (8) and Posey; Lester and Contreras. W_Lester 3-2. L_Cueto 4-4. HRs_Chicago, Rizzo, Heyward, Schwarber.
___
|Colorado
|002
|501
|000—8
|10
|0
|Philadelphia
|001
|000
|001—2
|8
|0
Marquez, Rusin (7), Lyles (8), Qualls (9) and Wolters; Eflin, Leiter Jr. (7), Neris (9) and Knapp. W_Marquez 3-2. L_Eflin 0-2. HRs_Colorado, Blackmon 2, Parra. Philadelphia, Knapp.
___
|San Diego
|020
|001
|000—3
|7
|0
|New York
|700
|100
|10x—9
|14
|0
Chacin, Stammen (1), Diaz (5), Yates (7), Hand (8) and Hedges; Harvey, Smoker (6), Sewald (7), Blevins (8), Salas (8) and R.Rivera. W_Harvey 3-3. L_Chacin 4-4. HRs_San Diego, Schimpf. New York, Conforto 2.
___
|Pittsburgh
|101
|001
|002—5
|15
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|101
|202—6
|15
|0
Glasnow, LeBlanc (7), Rivero (7), Barbato (8), Watson (9) and Cervelli; Dickey, Freeman (7), Vizcaino (8), Johnson (9), Jackson (9) and K.Suzuki. W_Jackson 1-0. L_Watson 2-1. HRs_Pittsburgh, Mercer. Atlanta, Adams.