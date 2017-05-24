BC-BBN--NL Standings

  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2017/05/24 14:20
East Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 27 17 .614
Atlanta 20 23 .465
New York 19 24 .442
Miami 16 28 .364 11
Philadelphia 15 28 .349 11½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 25 20 .556
St. Louis 22 20 .524
Chicago 23 21 .523
Cincinnati 21 24 .467 4
Pittsburgh 20 26 .435
West Division
W L Pct GB
Colorado 30 17 .638
Arizona 28 19 .596 2
Los Angeles 27 19 .587
San Francisco 20 27 .426 10
San Diego 16 31 .340 14

Tuesday's Games

Chicago Cubs 4, San Francisco 1

Colorado 8, Philadelphia 2

Washington 10, Seattle 1

Cleveland 8, Cincinnati 7

N.Y. Mets 9, San Diego 3

Atlanta 6, Pittsburgh 5

Toronto 4, Milwaukee 3

Arizona 5, Chicago White Sox 4

Miami 11, Oakland 9

L.A. Dodgers 2, St. Louis 1, 13 innings

Wednesday's Games

Toronto (Stroman 4-2) at Milwaukee (Garza 2-0)

Miami (Volquez 0-6) at Oakland (Gray 1-1)

Chicago White Sox (Quintana 2-5) at Arizona (Delgado 1-0)

Cincinnati (Bonilla 0-2) at Cleveland (Bauer 4-4)

Colorado (Chatwood 3-6) at Philadelphia (Hellickson 5-1)

Seattle (Gaviglio 0-0) at Washington (Roark 3-2)

San Diego (Cosart 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Gsellman 2-3)

Pittsburgh (Williams 2-3) at Atlanta (Teheran 3-4)

San Francisco (Moore 2-4) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-2)

St. Louis (Leake 4-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Hill 1-1)