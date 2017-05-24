BC-BBN--NL Standings

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|27
|17
|.614
|—
|Atlanta
|20
|23
|.465
|6½
|New York
|19
|24
|.442
|7½
|Miami
|16
|28
|.364
|11
|Philadelphia
|15
|28
|.349
|11½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|25
|20
|.556
|—
|St. Louis
|22
|20
|.524
|1½
|Chicago
|23
|21
|.523
|1½
|Cincinnati
|21
|24
|.467
|4
|Pittsburgh
|20
|26
|.435
|5½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Colorado
|30
|17
|.638
|—
|Arizona
|28
|19
|.596
|2
|Los Angeles
|27
|19
|.587
|2½
|San Francisco
|20
|27
|.426
|10
|San Diego
|16
|31
|.340
|14
___
|Tuesday's Games
Chicago Cubs 4, San Francisco 1
Colorado 8, Philadelphia 2
Washington 10, Seattle 1
Cleveland 8, Cincinnati 7
N.Y. Mets 9, San Diego 3
Atlanta 6, Pittsburgh 5
Toronto 4, Milwaukee 3
Arizona 5, Chicago White Sox 4
Miami 11, Oakland 9
L.A. Dodgers 2, St. Louis 1, 13 innings
|Wednesday's Games
Toronto (Stroman 4-2) at Milwaukee (Garza 2-0)
Miami (Volquez 0-6) at Oakland (Gray 1-1)
Chicago White Sox (Quintana 2-5) at Arizona (Delgado 1-0)
Cincinnati (Bonilla 0-2) at Cleveland (Bauer 4-4)
Colorado (Chatwood 3-6) at Philadelphia (Hellickson 5-1)
Seattle (Gaviglio 0-0) at Washington (Roark 3-2)
San Diego (Cosart 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Gsellman 2-3)
Pittsburgh (Williams 2-3) at Atlanta (Teheran 3-4)
San Francisco (Moore 2-4) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-2)
St. Louis (Leake 4-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Hill 1-1)