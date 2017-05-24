BC-BBA--AL Standings

  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2017/05/24 13:59
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 26 17 .605
Baltimore 25 19 .568
Boston 23 21 .523
Tampa Bay 23 25 .479
Toronto 20 26 .435
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 24 18 .571
Cleveland 24 20 .545 1
Detroit 21 23 .477 4
Chicago 20 24 .455 5
Kansas City 19 26 .422
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 31 15 .674
Texas 24 22 .522 7
Los Angeles 25 23 .521 7
Oakland 20 25 .444 10½
Seattle 20 26 .435 11

Tuesday's Games

Kansas City 6, N.Y. Yankees 2

Minnesota 2, Baltimore 0

Washington 10, Seattle 1

Cleveland 8, Cincinnati 7

L.A. Angels 4, Tampa Bay 0

Boston 11, Texas 6

Toronto 4, Milwaukee 3

Houston 6, Detroit 2

Arizona 5, Chicago White Sox 4

Miami 11, Oakland 9

Wednesday's Games

Minnesota (Berrios 2-0) at Baltimore (Tillman 1-0)

Toronto (Stroman 4-2) at Milwaukee (Garza 2-0)

Miami (Volquez 0-6) at Oakland (Gray 1-1)

Chicago White Sox (Quintana 2-5) at Arizona (Delgado 1-0)

Cincinnati (Bonilla 0-2) at Cleveland (Bauer 4-4)

Kansas City (Hammel 1-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-2)

Seattle (Gaviglio 0-0) at Washington (Roark 3-2)

L.A. Angels (Nolasco 2-3) at Tampa Bay (Ramirez 2-0)

Texas (Perez 2-5) at Boston (Sale 4-2)

Detroit (Norris 2-3) at Houston (Morton 5-3)