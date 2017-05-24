BC-BBA--AL Standings

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|26
|17
|.605
|—
|Baltimore
|25
|19
|.568
|1½
|Boston
|23
|21
|.523
|3½
|Tampa Bay
|23
|25
|.479
|5½
|Toronto
|20
|26
|.435
|7½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|24
|18
|.571
|—
|Cleveland
|24
|20
|.545
|1
|Detroit
|21
|23
|.477
|4
|Chicago
|20
|24
|.455
|5
|Kansas City
|19
|26
|.422
|6½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|31
|15
|.674
|—
|Texas
|24
|22
|.522
|7
|Los Angeles
|25
|23
|.521
|7
|Oakland
|20
|25
|.444
|10½
|Seattle
|20
|26
|.435
|11
___
|Tuesday's Games
Kansas City 6, N.Y. Yankees 2
Minnesota 2, Baltimore 0
Washington 10, Seattle 1
Cleveland 8, Cincinnati 7
L.A. Angels 4, Tampa Bay 0
Boston 11, Texas 6
Toronto 4, Milwaukee 3
Houston 6, Detroit 2
Arizona 5, Chicago White Sox 4
Miami 11, Oakland 9
|Wednesday's Games
Minnesota (Berrios 2-0) at Baltimore (Tillman 1-0)
Toronto (Stroman 4-2) at Milwaukee (Garza 2-0)
Miami (Volquez 0-6) at Oakland (Gray 1-1)
Chicago White Sox (Quintana 2-5) at Arizona (Delgado 1-0)
Cincinnati (Bonilla 0-2) at Cleveland (Bauer 4-4)
Kansas City (Hammel 1-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-2)
Seattle (Gaviglio 0-0) at Washington (Roark 3-2)
L.A. Angels (Nolasco 2-3) at Tampa Bay (Ramirez 2-0)
Texas (Perez 2-5) at Boston (Sale 4-2)
Detroit (Norris 2-3) at Houston (Morton 5-3)