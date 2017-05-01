Teachers and pupils to receive record compensation over edible oil scandal

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – More than 3,000 teachers and students were to receive a record total of almost NT$9.4 million (US$311,000) in compensation following a class action suit brought against Cheng I Food Co., Ltd. (正義股份有限公司), a Ting Hsin International Group affiliate involved in the massive adulterated-oil scandals of the past few years.

Starting in 2013, a series of food safety scares erupted as it was discovered several edible oil manufacturers had mixed non-edible ingredients for industrial or animal oil with their products for human consumption.

The Consumers Protection Association of Taiwan (CPAT) announced Wednesday that the class action suit they had filed, the first of its kind, had won a record award and the sum had already arrived in its account.

Since edible oil from Cheng I had been used in meals for elementary and secondary schools, CPAT helped 5,315 teachers and pupils at 32 schools to file a class action suit. In the case of 3,438 individuals, the suit was victorious, which meant they would stand to receive NT$2,182 (US$72) each, while the association said that after internal discussions it would give the 1,877 individuals who lost their case NT$1,012 (US$33.5) each.

The initial demand was for NT$90,000 (US$2,980) per person, or a total of NT$470 million (US$15.5 million).

The awards were the result of an agreement between CPAT and the company. There were indications that some food companies involved in the scandals would try to hide their assets in order to avoid compensation payments, so the association said it preferred to strike a deal as soon as possible.

CPAT added it would turn the money over to the 32 schools involved, who would pass it on to the teachers and pupils, including those who had already left or graduated.