WNBA: Fowles leads Minnesota to win over Connecticut

SAINT PAUL, Minnesota (AP) — Sylvia Fowles had 21 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks to help the Minnesota Lynx beat the Connecticut Sun 80-78 on Tuesday.

Seimone Augustus added 16 points, including nine in the third quarter, for the Lynx (4-0).

Morgan Tuck hit a 3-pointer from the wing to pull Connecticut to 80-78 with 19.8 seconds left and Lindsay Whalen missed two free throws at the other end. After a timeout, Connecticut worked the ball around but a jump ball was called with 2.2 seconds left. The Sun gained possession but weren't able to get off a shot.

Maya Moore added 12 points, six rebounds and five assists for Minnesota, which is ranked second in the AP power poll. Rebekkah Brunson grabbed seven rebounds to move into fourth on the all-time WNBA list.

Jasmine Thomas made a career-high five 3-pointers and scored 18 points for 11th-ranked Connecticut (0-3). Jonquel Jones added 16 points and Tuck finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Minnesota has won 21 straight games in the month of May since 2012.

LIBERTY 69, MERCURY 67

PHOENIX (AP) — Epiphanny Prince hit a go-ahead jumper with 4.5 seconds left and the Liberty held off the Mercury.

Prince dribbled down the clock and used two high screens to sink the jumper from the wing. After a timeout, Leilani Mitchell drove to the basket but her shot was blocked by Sugar Rodgers.

Prince was 10 of 14 from the field, including four 3-pointers, and finished with 24 points. Tina Charles added 22 points and 11 rebounds for New York (2-1), which is ranked fourth in the AP power poll.

Phoenix (2-2) struggled offensively for much of the game without star Diana Taurasi. She was serving a one-game suspension after an incident in last Friday's game against San Antonio. She was called for a technical foul during the game but the league office ruled it a level two flagrant foul.

New York led by 15 points with 2:47 left in the third quarter but Phoenix closed on a 12-0 run and led 67-62 with 2:51 left. Prince hit a 3-pointer and Kia Vaughn a hook shot to tie it with 1:42 left to set up the exciting finish.

Brittney Griner led Phoenix with 19 points and six blocks.