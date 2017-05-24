BC-BKL--WNBA Standings

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|New York
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Chicago
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|Indiana
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|Washington
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|Connecticut
|0
|3
|.000
|2
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|Los Angeles
|2
|0
|1.000
|1
|Seattle
|2
|1
|.667
|1½
|Dallas
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|Phoenix
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|San Antonio
|0
|3
|.000
|3½
___
|Tuesday's Games
Minnesota 80, Connecticut 78
New York 69, Phoenix 67
|Wednesday's Games
Washington at Chicago
Los Angeles at Indiana