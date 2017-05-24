  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BKL--WNBA Standings

By  Associated Press
2017/05/24 12:38
BC-BKL--WNBA Standings,0096 WNBA standings

%byline(By The Associated Press%)

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 2 1 .667
New York 2 1 .667
Chicago 1 2 .333 1
Indiana 1 2 .333 1
Washington 1 2 .333 1
Connecticut 0 3 .000 2
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 4 0 1.000
Los Angeles 2 0 1.000 1
Seattle 2 1 .667
Dallas 1 1 .500 2
Phoenix 2 2 .500 2
San Antonio 0 3 .000

___

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota 80, Connecticut 78

New York 69, Phoenix 67

Wednesday's Games

Washington at Chicago

Los Angeles at Indiana