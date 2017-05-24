Joe Biden to give Class Day address at Harvard

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden is slated to deliver the Class Day address at Harvard University.

Graduating seniors are expected to hear from Biden at a ceremony starting at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Democrat served six terms as a U.S. senator for Delaware before becoming vice president under Barack Obama in 2009.

He left office this year and is leading policy institutes at the University of Pennsylvania and the University of Delaware.

Biden previously said he was honored to be invited to Harvard, calling today's students the "most engaged, the most tolerant and the best educated" in America's history.

Harvard seniors have been inviting speakers for Class Day since 1968.

Facebook CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg is scheduled to give the university's commencement address on Thursday.