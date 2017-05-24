Top 10 most popular food cities with Taiwanese travelers

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- As the Dragon Boat Festival holiday approaches, the online hotel booking site Booking.com has for the first time released a list of the top ten most popular cities to visit for food among Taiwanese travelers, with Busan, Korea topping the list and seven of the ten cities being located in Japan.

The list, based on Taiwanese travelers' recommendations on best food destinations, was topped by Busan oddly because the South Korean horror film "Train to Busan" and also because of its seaside district of Haeundae, which was also the subject of a film about a disaster called "Tidal Wave." Another popular attraction in Busan is the brightly-colored Gamcheon Culture Village.

Busan is a hub of all matter of Korean cuisine including tteokbokki (spicy rice cakes), Korean fried chicken, and fried bean paste noodles. It has its own unique dishes such as rice noodles, pork soup rice, and pigs feet salad, and is well-known for its excellent seafood.



Hot and spicy Korean Tteokbokki. (Wikimedia Commons)

Shanghai came in second place on the list for its snack culture, pan-fried buns, and its wide variety of noodles.



Shanghai pan-fried buns. (Image by flickr user Alpha)

In third place, in western Japan was Kobe, which is famous for its Kobe beef and Akashiyaki dumplings. Also in western Japan, was Osaka at fourth place, which is well known for its savory okonomiyaki pancakes made from flour, eggs, tempura scraps, pork belly slices, and shredded cabbage and topped with dried bonito flakes, dried seaweed, and mayonnaise.



Okonomiyaki. (Image by flickr user SteFou!)

The final six spots went to Fukuoka, Hong Kong, Nagoya, Sapporo, Kanazawa and Kumamoto, respectively.