Hoffman's goal helps Senators beat Penguins to force Game 7

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Mike Hoffman scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period to give the Ottawa Senators a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night and force a decisive Game 7 in the Eastern Conference Finals.
Bobby Ryan also scored a rare power-play goal for Ottawa and Craig Anderson stopped 44 shots.
Evgeni Malkin gave Pittsburgh, vying for its second straight trip to the Stanley Cup Final, the lead early in the second period and Matt Murray finished with 28 saves.
Game 7 is Thursday night in Pittsburgh.