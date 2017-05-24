Wife of Lee Ming-cheh says U.S. is first stop

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--- Lee Ching-yu (李淨瑜), wife of detained NGO worker Lee Ming-cheh (李明哲), said that the United States is the first stop of her rescue effort after coming back from Washington D.C.

She said during the press conference that she is on an international rescue mission and the U.S. is only her first stop. “We’ll keep moving forward,” said Lee.

She flew to the States last week to seek help from the congress and meet with U.S. officials.

She attended the hearing along with wives of three Chinese detainees. Hosted by Chris Smith, member of the U.S. House of Representatives and the Republican Party, the hearing was focused on human rights and other global issues.

Accompanied by Yang Hsien-hung (楊憲宏), chairman of the Taiwan Association for China Human Rights (TACHR), Lee pleaded for help from the U.S. based on the Taiwan Relations Act (TRA) signed in 1979. In the TRA, clause 3 of section 2 specifies the preservation and enhancement of human rights provided by the U.S to Taiwanese people.

She said that what happened to her husband may also be a threat to other NGO workers going to China in the future, hoping for more attention on the issue from the U.S. government.

As a human rights worker, Lee also emphasized the human rights condition laid down in the act. It not only can be cited for the detention of her husband but also for Taiwan’s exclusion from World Health Assembly (WHA), she said.

Lee Ming-cheh has been detained for 67 days since he went missing in March. His whereabouts still remain unknown and the Taiwan government has been unable to provide help. Lee Ching-yu and the rescue team have been reaching out to international society.

“As human rights workers, we don’t have the right to be pessimistic,” said the NGO worker’s wife.