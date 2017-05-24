Tom Cruise fulfills promise of visiting Taiwan again

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Hollywood actor Tom Cruise kept his word of revisiting Taiwan again, arriving in the country at around 6:30 AM this morning to promote his latest film "The Mummy."

During his third visit to Taiwan on April 6, 2013 to promote the film "Oblivion," Cruise interacted with Taiwanese fans for two hours on the red carpet and promised to revisit the island again.

Cruise is the only Hollywood actor that has visited Taiwan four times. His previous visits to the country were made in 2000, 2001 and 2013 to promote films as well.

Fans and at least 10 media lined up outside of Songshan International Airport to warmly welcome the superstar, who showed up handsomely dressed in navy blue and with a pair of sunglasses on.

Some of the fans had been queuing in front of Eva Air entrance at the Songshan Airport in Taipei since 1:00 a.m. just to see him.



Sofia Boutella who plays the character Ahmanet in "The Mummy" waves to fans in Taiwan. (CNA)

Cruise, who left the airport entrance five minutes later than "The Mummy" co-stars and director, waved amicably back to fans, and praised each fan for being amazing while signing autographs.

Flashing his signature smile, he told fans "I'm back," before jumping onto a car headed towards the Mandarin Oriental in Taipei, where he lodged at and did not make a public appearance again.

Actress Annabelle Wallis, who plays Jenny Halsey in "The Mummy." (CNA)

"The Mummy" cast including Cruise, Sofia Boutella, Annabelle Wallis and director Alex Kurtzman flew in from Sydney, Australia, the last stop of their global film promotion tour before Taiwan.

Cruise will be staying in Taiwan for two days to promote his latest action-packed film "The Mummy," which is a remake of a film by the same name directed by Stephen Sommers in 1999.

In the remake version featuring Cruise, the plot line will be on the reawakening of a malevolent ancient princess in the desert that brings terror to the human race.

The Hollywood actor will be attending a press conference tomorrow morning before attending the premiere of the film at the ground floor of Miramar Cinemas in Taipei at 6:30 p.m., and is scheduled to leave the country after the premiere ends.

"The Mummy" will hit theaters in Taiwan on June 7, 2017.