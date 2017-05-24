Taiwan Headline News

Taipei, May 24 - The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Hong agrees to hand over KMT chair to Wu in July

@China Times: Chiayi city, county chiefs at odds

@Liberty Times: Taiwan seeking substantial participation at WHA,holds bilateral talks with Japan

@Apple Daily: 22 killed in UK concert hall terrorist attack

@Economic Daily News: Insurance companies suffer NT$83.7 billion in foreign exchange losses

@Commercial Times: Terry Gou: World trade barriers re-emerging