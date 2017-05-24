Venezuela sets date for delayed regional elections

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The chief of Venezuela's electoral council says the embattled South American nation jolted by nearly two months of opposition protests will hold regional elections in December.

Tuesday's announcement regarding the delayed regional elections is however unlikely to satisfy the opposition.

Anti-government demonstrators have been calling for early presidential elections in light of the nation's triple-digit inflation, rising crime and vast food shortages. Opposition leaders contend President Nicolas Maduro's government is quickly sliding toward authoritarianism.

Electoral council president Tibisay Lucena also says officials are looking to hold an election for members of a special assembly to rewrite the constitution in July.

At least 53 people have been killed in protests and looting since a Supreme Court decision to nullify congress in late March.