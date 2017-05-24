Giro d'Italia Results

BORMIO, Italy (AP) — Results Tuesday from the 16th stage of the Giro d'Italia, a 137.9 mile (222-kilometer) run from Rovetta to Bormio with a pair of Category 1 climbs on either side of the highest climb of this year's race, the Passo dello Stelvio (9,049 feet):

1. Vincenzo Nibali, Italy, Bahrain-Merida, 6:24:22.

2. Mikel Landa, Spain, Sky, same time.

3. Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Movistar, 12 seconds behind.

4. Domenico Pozzovivo, Italy, AG2R La Mondiale, :24.

5. Ilnur Zakarin, Russia, Katusha, :34.

6. Davide Formolo, Italy, Cannondale-Drapac, 1:26.

7. Bauke Mollema, Netherlands, Trek-Segafredo, 1:35.

8. Bob Jungels, Luxembourg, Quick-Step Floors, same time.

9. Adam Yates, Britain, Orica-Scott, same time.

10. Thibaut Pinot, France, FDJ, same time.

Overall Standings (After 16 stages)

1. Tom Dumoulin, Netherlands, Sunweb, 70:14:48.

2. Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Movistar, :31.

3. Vincenzo Nibali, Italy, Bahrain-Merida, 1:12.

4. Thibaut Pinot, France, FDJ, 2:38.

5. Ilnur Zakarin, Russia, Katusha-Alpecin, 2:40.

6. Domenico Pozzovivo, Italy, AG2R La Mondiale, 3:05.

7. Bauke Mollema, Netherlands, Trek-Segafredo, 3:49.

8. Bob Jungels, Luxembourg, Quick-Step Floors, 4:35.

9. Steven Kruijswijk, Netherlands, Lotto NL-Jumbo, 6:20.

10. Adam Yates, Britain, Orica-Scott, 7:00.