Haley says Congress may soften Trump's global programs cuts

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley says President Donald Trump's budget proposal is the start of a conversation with Congress about funding for overseas and diplomatic programs.

Trump's budget cuts 31 percent from the State Department and international assistance. But Haley says it doesn't mean that's where funding will end up. She says Trump "had to show some signs" of commitment to reducing the U.S. deficit and eliminating waste in federal spending.

The budget proposal comes the day after Haley visited a UNICEF center providing emotional support for Syrian refugee children and asked how the U.S. could better help. Trump's budget eliminates all U.S. funding for UNICEF.

Haley says Trump must walk a delicate line between cutting the deficit, building up the military and supporting humanitarian programs.