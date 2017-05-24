Hoffenheim hires former Germany assistant coach Hansi Flick

SINSHEIM, Germany (AP) — Hoffenheim has appointed former Germany assistant coach Hansi Flick as its managing director.

Hoffenheim, which reached the Champions League playoffs after its best ever Bundesliga season, says Flick takes over on July 1, when he will share leadership duties with Peter Goerlich and Frank Briel.

Alexander Rosen remains as sporting director and Julian Nagelsmann, the youngest coach in the league at 29, will remain in charge of the senior team.

The 52-year-old Flick, who played for Bayern Munich and Cologne between 1985 and 1993 before a knee-injury ultimately cut short his career, was Germany coach Joachim Loew's assistant from 2006 through the World Cup win in 2014. He then took over as sporting director of the German football federation.

Flick previously coached Hoffenheim when the club was playing at lower levels.