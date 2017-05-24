The Latest: Experts: Passenger should have drawn attention

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on a man who caused a disruption on a flight from Los Angeles to Honolulu (all times local):

1:40 p.m.

Experts say a Turkish national should have drawn attention from authorities hours before he caused a disturbance aboard a flight from Los Angeles to Honolulu.

Aviation security experts say a lack of communication and the airline's hesitancy to be caught on video booting a passenger from a plane may have played a role in allowing Anil Uskanli onto the flight.

He was traveling without bags when he boarded the American Airlines flight Friday. Hours before his flight, airport police had cited him and confiscated his boarding pass after he opened a door that led to an airfield ramp.

While midair, Uskanli was blocked from trying to access the front of the plane. He has been charged with interfering with a flight crew.

A judge has ordered Uskanli to undergo a competency evaluation.

___

11:18 p.m.

Despite raising possible red flags at Los Angeles International Airport, a man cited by airport police and traveling without any luggage or carry-on bags was allowed to board a flight to Hawaii.

Hours before the flight, airport police cited him after he opened a door that led to an airfield ramp.

While midair, 25-year-old Anil Uskanli was blocked from trying to access the front of the plane. According to a criminal complaint, flight attendants feared his laptop contained explosives, so fighter jets were scrambled to escort the plane to Honolulu.

He is charged with interfering with a flight crew.

A federal magistrate judge in Honolulu on Monday ordered Uskanli to undergo a competency evaluation on the U.S. mainland.

Federal Public Defender Peter Wolff says he requested the exam partly because of actions described in the complaint.