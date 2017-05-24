Key Mexico-US border crossing remains closed after damage

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A major commercial border crossing between the U.S. and Mexico will remain closed this week as a result of damaging winds and rain.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says in a statement that the World Trade Bridge connecting Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, and Laredo, Texas, will hopefully reopen on May 29.

Strong winds Sunday afternoon ripped roofing off port-of-entry buildings, flipped over tractor-trailers, knocked out power and soaked computers on the Mexican side. Downed power poles and billboards block access to the bridge. Facilities on the U.S. side suffered similar roof damage and experienced flooding in offices.

The statement Tuesday said here were no reported injuries.

Commercial traffic is being rerouted to the Colombia-Solidarity bridge which also connects the cities.