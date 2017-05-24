China calls for new talks with North Korea on nukes

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — China's U.N. ambassador says multiple North Korean nuclear and ballistic missile tests show the "very strong" need for new talks with Pyongyang to reduce tensions and try to achieve denuclearization.

Liu Jieyi says said all progress with North Korea on eliminating nuclear weapons from the Korean peninsula has come through dialogue, "so there's no reason why dialogue is not taking place in the current situation."

Liu spoke to reporters after emergency closed-door Security Council consultations Tuesday on the North's latest missile test.

The U.S., Britain and France have been pushing for a new U.N. resolution with tougher sanctions against the North.

But Liu said China first wants to see the six sanctions resolutions against North Korea fully implemented.