Nielsen's top programs for May 15-21

NEW YORK (AP) — Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for May 15-21. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.

1. "NCIS," CBS, 13.19 million.

2. "Bull," CBS, 10.85 million.

3. "Dancing With the Stars," ABC, 10.07 million.

4. "The Voice" (Monday), NBC, 9.112 million.

5. "NCIS: New Orleans," CBS, 9.11 million.

6. "Billboard Music Awards," ABC, 8.7 million.

7. "The Voice" (Tuesday), NBC, 8.6 million.

8. "Survivor," CBS, 8.28 million.

9. "60 Minutes," CBS, 8.25 million.

10. "Grey's Anatomy," ABC, 7.92 million.

11. "Scorpion," CBS, 7.89 million.

12. "60 Minutes" (8 p.m.), CBS, 7.47 million.

13. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 7.45 million.

14. "Madam Secretary," CBS, 7.44 million.

15. NBA Playoffs: Boston vs. Cleveland, Game 3, TNT, 7 million.

16. NBA Playoffs: Washington vs. Boston, Game 7, TNT, 6.82 million.

17. "Chicago PD," NBC, 6.48 million.

18. NBA Playoffs: Cleveland vs. Boston, Game 1, TNT, 6.45 million.

19. NBA Playoffs: Golden State vs. San Antonio, Game 3, ESPN, 6.33 million.

20. "Chicago Fire," NBC, 6.25 million.

