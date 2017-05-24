Gulf Coast anglers plan protest against fishing limits

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (AP) — Recreational anglers along the Gulf Coast are planning floating protests against strict federal limits on red snapper fishing.

Demonstrations are being organized in fishing ports in Alabama, Florida and Mississippi for June 4.

That's the day after the federal three-day fishing season ends for red snapper, one of the region's most popular catches.

Federal regulators say the tight limit is needed to protect the fish. But opponents accuse scientists of using flawed science to set the rule.

Justin Fadalla is an organizer of the Alabama protest. He says the rule is hurting marinas, tackle shops, and marine services companies all over the Gulf Coast.

Mayor Tony Kennon of Orange Beach, Alabama, says he supports the protest and will have city marine officers on hand since hundreds of boats could participate.